68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Pass the Torch luncheon celebrates Baton Rouge scholarship winners

2 hours 46 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, May 11 2026 May 11, 2026 May 11, 2026 5:58 PM May 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Pass the Torch scholarship luncheon was held on Monday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Baton Rouge. 

The luncheon celebrated the 2026 Pass the Torch Scholarship winners and applicants from Scotlandville High School and Baker High School. 

"I feel like I worked pretty hard. I haven't gotten anything below a 3.4," scholarship winner Kameron Savoie said. "I keep my grades up. I'm active in the community."

Trending News

Leaders, educators and students gathered to celebrate the academic achievement. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days