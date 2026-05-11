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Pass the Torch luncheon celebrates Baton Rouge scholarship winners
BATON ROUGE — The Pass the Torch scholarship luncheon was held on Monday at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Baton Rouge.
The luncheon celebrated the 2026 Pass the Torch Scholarship winners and applicants from Scotlandville High School and Baker High School.
"I feel like I worked pretty hard. I haven't gotten anything below a 3.4," scholarship winner Kameron Savoie said. "I keep my grades up. I'm active in the community."
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Leaders, educators and students gathered to celebrate the academic achievement.
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Pass the Torch luncheon celebrates Baton Rouge scholarship winners