Part of Bluff Road to be closed for the summer starting Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH - The overpass on Bluff Road will be closed all summer for major repairs. The road is used as a major cut-through, saving time and gas money for people throughout Ascension, Iberville and East Baton Rouge parishes.
And it's going to cause a huge inconvenience for the more than 5,000 residents in this area. Anyone living near the overpass will have to take a four-mile detour to get to I-10 by way of Old Jefferson Highway.
DOTD says the overpass is in need of major restructuring - replacing the girders holding it up. The overpass also needs to be raised nine inches from 15' 9'' to 16' 6''.
The closure begins Tuesday, May 29. Bluff Road will remain closed until August 7.
