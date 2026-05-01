58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Park Ridge Achievement Academy briefly placed on lockdown after reports of shots-fired in Baker

3 hours 58 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 11:34 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Park Ridge Achievement Academy in Baker was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday morning after a shooting incident that happened off campus. 

Helix Community Schools, which runs Park Ridge, said that no students or staff were in danger during the incident. 

"All students and staff have returned to normal operations," Helix said in a statement.

Trending News

Baker Police told WBRZ they received a shots-fired call along Oak Bend Drive around 9:45 a.m. Chief Carl Dunn said that no one and nothing was hit and that the suspect was detained and will be charged with illegally discharging a firearm. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days