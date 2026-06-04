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27-year-old found dead in car along 73rd Avenue, BRPD says

1 hour 15 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 04 2026 Jun 4, 2026 June 04, 2026 11:02 AM June 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A 27-year-old is dead after an early Thursday morning shooting along 73rd Avenue, Baton Rouge Police said.

BRPD said that Eric Lathers was found inside a car around 1:35 a.m. near the intersection of 73rd and Middlesex Street.

Neither a motive nor a suspect has developed, police said.

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