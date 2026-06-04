Police searching for 2 suspects after early morning shooting leaves woman dead at Hammond gas station

HAMMOND — Hammond Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot early Thursday morning at a U.S. 190 gas station.

According to Hammond Police, around 1:15 a.m., officers found a woman shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Security footage showed two people getting out of a white sedan parked at one of the Chevron station's pumps before opening fire at a grey car.

The woman who died was sitting in the grey car's passenger seat, the footage showed. Moments before the shooting started, the driver of the grey car got out and walked into the gas station's convenience store.

After the shooting, the two suspects then got back into their car while continuing to fire at the grey car before driving west on U.S. 190 toward I-55.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dustin Williams with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5755 or williams_dj@hammond.org.

WBRZ has reached out to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office to identify the woman killed in the shooting.