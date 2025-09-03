Latest Weather Blog
Parish President: Livingston has bright future with several ongoing economic development projects
LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish is looking toward the future with several new economic developments, Parish President Randy Delatte said, highlighting planning developments discussed at a State of the Parish event.
Delatte said that, among the "bold moves and smart growth shaping Livingston Parish," 21 new commercial projects, including restaurants, retail, an RV park, an event center, a fire station, a water well and a renewable gas site, have all been approved.
"Each one builds opportunity and strengthens our economy," Delatte said, also highlighting 31 commercial permits being issued.
Three new AT&T towers that will bolster the community's access to the internet and strengthen emergency communication were also approved, Delatte said.
Industry will also be expanding across Livingston, with Baton Rouge contracting firm PALA Interstate LLC expanding to Livingston with a $1.9 million investment.
"Last week, I attended the celebration at Pipe and Steel Industrial Fabricators off Arnold Road. They’ve purchased 15 more acres, bringing their total to 20. Construction is beginning on a new 100x200 shop, alongside a $1.3 million beam profiler that will double, even triple, steel production," Delatte added. "This expansion is expected to generate 15–20 new jobs and shows their long-term commitment to our parish and its people."
To help sustain the growing business in Livingston, Delatte said that he also reinstated the Industrial Development Board to attract new industry. Additionally, he also submitted a census appeal to correct an undercount in 2020.
"If approved, this could mean millions more for roads, drainage, and public safety," Delatte said.
