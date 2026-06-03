85°
Latest Weather Blog
Napoleonville man arrested after he allegedly broke into woman's home, punched her 11-year-old child
NAPOLEONVILLE – Assumption Parish deputies have arrested a Napoleonville man for allegedly breaking into a woman's home and punching her 11-year-old child.
Duncan Wiggins, 39, on Tuesday, is accused of forcing his way into the Georgette Street home of a relative, demanding that the child return something he believed was stolen from him. In addition to punching the child, Wiggins struck the 11-year-old when he forcibly entered the home.
Wiggins was arrested and charged with home invasion, cruelty to juveniles with force or violence and aggravated battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
From Chitimacha Reservation to Hollywood, a Louisiana actor landed a role on...
-
Assumption Parish woman charged with battery after fight at recreation facility
-
LSP: 89-year-old Kentwood man dies after truck crashes into tree in St....
-
Louisiana's new congressional map to go before panel of federal judges on...
-
2 Your Town Clinton: One of Louisiana's oldest forestry associations keeps growing...
Sports Video
-
Grambling head coach Mickey Joseph holds football camp in Baton Rouge
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou hold luncheon ahead of season opener
-
Serena Williams is returning to pro tennis at age 44 after nearly...
-
LSU softball loses star pitcher Jayden Heavener to transfer portal
-
Multiple LSU baseball players enter transfer portal on opening day