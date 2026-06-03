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Part of La. 440 to be temporarily shut down next week in St. Helena Parish
KENTWOOD — Part of La. 440 will be temporarily shut down for a few days for roadwork, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Wednesday.
From 8 a.m. on June 8 to 5 p.m. on June 10, a section of the state highway between Bethel Road and Ralph Rimes Road will be closed in both directions.
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The DOTD said drivers heading east can take La. 441 North to La. 38 East to La. 1050 South to La. 1049 South and back to La. 440. Westbound drivers can take La. 1049 North to La. 1050 North to La. 38 West to La. 441 South and back to La. 440.
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