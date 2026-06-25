2 Your Town Clinton: One of Louisiana's oldest forestry associations keeps growing in East Feliciana

CLINTON - The Feliciana Forestry Association, one of the oldest forestry associations in Louisiana, has been connecting landowners across the Felicianas since 1994.

The group focuses on education, teaching landowners better forestry techniques and practices through workshops, newsletters and field days.

The association has more than 200 members, ranging from private landowners to large organizations, all working toward better land management.

The group's first president, Dennis Aucoin, said the focus remains on successful techniques for growing trees efficiently, both old and new.

"A lot of folks here either grow them, plant them or harvest them, so everybody gets a perspective from a lot of different views," Aucoin said.

Members describe themselves as conservationists committed to responsible land use.

"We all consider ourselves conservationists for the wise use of our land and being good stewards of the property," one member said.

The association hosts field days where theory meets hands-on practice, giving members a look at the full life cycle of a forest from young trees to mature and healthy stands. The group also works to keep members current on the latest developments in land management, whether the goal is timber production, hunting or recreation.

"We try to keep our members current with what's happening so they know how they can best manage their land for their objectives," another member said.

Along with preserving long-standing land management traditions, the association is also focused on teaching the latest forestry skills to the next generation.

For more information on how to join, click here.