LSP: 89-year-old Kentwood man dies after truck crashes into tree in St. Tammany Parish

FOLSOM — A Kentwood man died after a truck he was riding in crashed into a tree in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

Around 2:15 on Monday afternoon, George Cole, 89, was in the passenger seat of a 2001 Ford F-350 driving northbound on La. 450 when the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree, LSP said.

Cole was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, where he died on Tuesday.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control.