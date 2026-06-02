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LSP: 89-year-old Kentwood man dies after truck crashes into tree in St. Tammany Parish
FOLSOM — A Kentwood man died after a truck he was riding in crashed into a tree in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.
Around 2:15 on Monday afternoon, George Cole, 89, was in the passenger seat of a 2001 Ford F-350 driving northbound on La. 450 when the driver lost control of the truck and crashed into a tree, LSP said.
Cole was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries, where he died on Tuesday.
The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
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Troopers are still investigating what caused the driver to lose control.
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