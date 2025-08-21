Parents, community members voice concerns after three fights at Livonia High School this school year

NEW ROADS - Following 3 fights at Livonia High School in less than two weeks, parents and members of the community are voicing concerns about the violence on campus.

Brandon Bergeron was hoping to speak at Thursday night's executive committee meeting. He says over the past two years, there have been too many incidents at Livonia High School that have created an unsafe learning environment.

"I don't think it's a mere resource officer thing that's going to fix the issue, I think it's a change in the culture at that school and the expectation when the children get off the bus or are dropped off through carpool or whatever it may be. I think the administration can do a better job at doing that," Bergeron said.

Bergeron's son is a student at the STEM Magnet Academy, but he says when he graduates, he'll be considered a Livonia High School graduate.

"I just want to advocate for change in our school district for the safety of all students," Bergeron said.

Others feel the issue is bigger than just the school system.

"All the security in the world is not going to stop a determined individual. They're are no dangerous weapons, they're only dangerous men," Charles Harris said.

Charles Harris is a Pointe Coupee Parish resident. He says when he heard the news that three fights had occurred on Livonia High School's campus in the past week, he was not surprised.

"We have clear backpacks. You're supposed to be able to see everything. I'm sure the pencil that the kids were stabbed with was seen in the clear backpack. I'm sure. But, you know, what can you do? You saw the pencil. The kid still took it out of the backpack and stabbed another kid in the back of the head," Harris said.

Harris says a more experienced school resource officer may be able to make an impact, but he's indifferent about it.

"It cannot be prevented because our society has created such a problem, by making our children feel worthless and valueless to society, that's the biggest problem that we have to solve," Harris said.

The Pointe Coupee Parish School Board says it plans to address the Livonia High School fights and allow public comment at its regular meeting next week.