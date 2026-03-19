FINAL: Southern women's basketball advances in NCAA tournament with win over Samford

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball beat Samford 65-53 in their second straight year of winning an NCAA Tournament game.

The Lady Jaguars won in a 16-seed First Four matchup in Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday night. They will play 1-seed South Carolina.

Southern versus South Carolina will be played Saturday at noon on WBRZ.