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FINAL: Southern women's basketball advances in NCAA tournament with win over Samford

2 hours 21 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 8:16 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball beat Samford 65-53 in their second straight year of winning an NCAA Tournament game.

The Lady Jaguars won in a 16-seed First Four matchup in Columbia, South Carolina on Thursday night. They will play 1-seed South Carolina.

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Southern versus South Carolina will be played Saturday at noon on WBRZ.

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