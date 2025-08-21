Sheriff: Multiple arrests pending after series of fights on Livonia High's campus

LIVONIA — Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said that multiple arrests are expected after three separate fights at Livonia High School over the last several days.

Thibodeaux said that fights happened on the campus on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. WBRZ previously reported that a student was taken to the hospital on Monday after being stabbed with a pencil.

Officials said Monday's fight "stemmed from events that occurred in the community."

Pointe Coupee Parish School System Superintendent Kim Canezaro said Wednesday that students who commit serious offenses will be removed from campus and given due process, which "may result in an alternate educational placement."

"We regret the events that occurred this week; however, we remain focused on educating our students and being a support system for our faculty and staff," Canezaro added.

The fights come seven months after a student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmate. After this incident, new arrival procedures were implemented to "ensure a safe and orderly campus entry."