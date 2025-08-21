85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sheriff: Multiple arrests pending after series of fights on Livonia High's campus

2 hours 13 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 8:03 AM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVONIA — Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene' Thibodeaux said that multiple arrests are expected after three separate fights at Livonia High School over the last several days. 

Thibodeaux said that fights happened on the campus on Friday, Monday and Tuesday. WBRZ previously reported that a student was taken to the hospital on Monday after being stabbed with a pencil. 

Officials said Monday's fight "stemmed from events that occurred in the community."

Pointe Coupee Parish School System Superintendent Kim Canezaro said Wednesday that students who commit serious offenses will be removed from campus and given due process, which "may result in an alternate educational placement."

"We regret the events that occurred this week; however, we remain focused on educating our students and being a support system for our faculty and staff," Canezaro added.

Trending News

The fights come seven months after a student was arrested for allegedly stabbing his classmate. After this incident, new arrival procedures were implemented to "ensure a safe and orderly campus entry."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days