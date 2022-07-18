Parent outraged after learning woman accused of trying to snatch baby won't face charges

BATON ROUGE - A mother says she's furious after learning a woman who allegedly tried to take her baby by force at a playground won't be arrested.

A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said officers caught up with the accused attacker, who claimed she mistook the girl for her own granddaughter. While she was questioned over the confrontation, which unfolded at Webb Park, the department said she is not facing any charges.

The mother said she was there Sunday morning with her 18-month-old daughter when the woman approached them.

"It was such a snap-second change. I mean, she went from, 'Hey, how are you doing?' and so nice and 'Hey sweetie,' and being a normal, nice person to the craziest look on her face," the child's mother told WBRZ on Sunday.

Though she appeared calm at first, she said the stranger then grabbed her daughter's arm.

"And she just looked at me with this horrible look on her face and was like, 'This is my baby! Where did you get my baby? Why do you have my baby?'"

Police said Monday it did not appear the woman needed any mental health support.

The girl's mother said it was "infuriating" that police won't arrest the woman or seek out psychological assistance for her.

The woman shared the following statement with WBRZ on Monday.

"We are disappointed that the Baton Rouge Police Department declined to take action against this woman, even if it would be to help her get the mental health assistance she needs. Apparently, without corroborating evidence, the department will not make an arrest unless the accused confesses to the crime. In our case the accused admitted to believing our child was her granddaughter, but says she was just kidding while she was trying to take her by grabbing her arm. As parents, this situation is infuriating. The fact that it resulted in no consequences to the perpetrator makes it much more likely that another family will face the same terrifying situation. We can only hope and pray that next time the results aren't much worse."