Parade changes due to rain in the forecast

BATON ROUGE — The Mid-City Mardi Gras parade on Sunday, Feb. 23, has been canceled due to rain in the forecast, according to police.

Outside the Capitol Area:

City leaders in Thibodaux have adjusted the Krewe of Shaka and the Krewe of Ambrosia parades scheduled for this Sunday. The Krewe of Shaka will now roll on Tuesday, March 4, and the Krewe of Ambrosia has canceled its parade for the year.

Slidell Police have postponed the Krewe of Dionysius parade. it has been moved to Friday, Feb. 28.

In New Orleans, The Mystic Krewe of Barkus has postponed it's Sunday parade in the French Quarter. It will now be held March 9 at 2 p.m.

Also in New Orleans, the krewes of Femme Fatale, Carrollton and King Arthur will now take place on Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. instead of Sunday.

In Jefferson Parish, the Krewe of Atlas parade will now roll on Thursday, February 27, immediately following the Krewe of Symphony, instead of Sunday, February 23. The Krewe of Symphony will roll at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2025

