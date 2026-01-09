LDWF declares emergency after chronic wasting disease detected in Concordia Parish deer

CONCORDIA PARISH - Parts of Pointe Coupee Parish are affected by a declaration of emergency from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries regarding a deer being detected with chronic wasting disease.

The declaration effects all of Catahoula and Concordia parishes alongside portions of Avoyelles, LaSalle, Pointe Coupee and Rapides parishes.

The declaration was made after a white-tailed buck in Concordia Parish was confirmed to have Chronic Wasting Disease; the disease is infectious, always fatal and has no treatment.

The areas affected will have restrictions on baiting and feeding, which will become effective on Feb. 1. In addition, deer carcass transport rules are included that prohibit the export of certain deer parts.

The full map is available here.