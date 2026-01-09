Latest Weather Blog
LDWF declares emergency after chronic wasting disease detected in Concordia Parish deer
CONCORDIA PARISH - Parts of Pointe Coupee Parish are affected by a declaration of emergency from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries regarding a deer being detected with chronic wasting disease.
The declaration effects all of Catahoula and Concordia parishes alongside portions of Avoyelles, LaSalle, Pointe Coupee and Rapides parishes.
The declaration was made after a white-tailed buck in Concordia Parish was confirmed to have Chronic Wasting Disease; the disease is infectious, always fatal and has no treatment.
The areas affected will have restrictions on baiting and feeding, which will become effective on Feb. 1. In addition, deer carcass transport rules are included that prohibit the export of certain deer parts.
Trending News
The full map is available here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two shot Thursday, police say both are tied to domestic incidents
-
Residents raise concerns as Hyundai Steel Facility moves forward in Ascension Parish
-
State highway officials changing Pecue Lane traffic flow Monday ahead of new...
-
President Donald Trump cancels second wave of attacks on Venezuela following release...
-
Zachary Community School District leaders express interest in buying land near Zachary...
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season