Pair sought for allegedly stealing $1,500 in fireworks just days before the Fourth
ROBERT - Detectives are searching for a pair of men accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of fireworks just days before Independence Day.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the men were seen entering Firehouse Fireworks on Highway 190 around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. In all, the men stole $1,500 in fireworks from the business.
One of the men wore a light-colored hoodie and a black face mask. The other wore a muscle shirt and appears to have a tattoo on his right forearm.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.
