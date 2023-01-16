Pair from Baton Rouge caught hauling more than 200 pounds of marijuana in California

REDDING, Calif. - Officers arrested two people from Baton Rouge in a drug bust that resulted in the seizure of more than 200 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Redding Police Department, officers saw a "suspicious vehicle" at a gas station Sunday evening, and when the vehicle passengers noticed the nearby officers, they reportedly showed "increasingly suspicious" behavior.

Officers approached the vehicle and saw several large black bags, and it was "obvious" they had marijuana inside.

The RPD seized nearly 215 pounds of marijuana as well as two handguns.

Police arrested Andrew Williams, 32, and Chantel Knox, 32, both from Baton Rouge. Williams was booked for possession of marijuana for sale and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Knox was cited for possession of marijuana for sale and possession of a concealed firearm.