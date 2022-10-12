87°
Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg

1 hour 48 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 12 2022 Oct 12, 2022 October 12, 2022 11:24 AM October 12, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle and the woman exchanged gunfire, resulting in the man being shot in the leg.

The vehicle owner was detained following the gunfire, and the man was driven to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story.

