P.A.C.E. Center in up-and-coming Gonzales development should be completed by mid-December

GONZALES- A city within a city - that is what Mayor of Gonzales Barney Arceneaux calls Heritage Crossing in Gonzales right by Highway 30.

The main attraction of the new development will be the $10 million P.A.C.E Center for conferences and performing arts.

Workers were seen Tuesday, continuing to work on the building, which should be completed by mid-December. But what has Arceneaux the most excited is what Heritage Crossing will look like when it is done.

"I call it a city within a city, because if you live here, you will be able to go to the different restaurants and take care of all of your business," Arceneaux told WBRZ.

The development has been moving along smoothly. Last March, most of the development was covered in large mounds of dirt and trucks. Now, there are apartments and houses. People have already moved into the Waters at Heritage apartment complex. Developers plan to add more homes, sit down restaurants and grocery stores as well.

The goal of the development is to boost the economy of Gonzales, and that is why Allison Woodfield, a local business owner moved her shop right next to Heritage.

"Seeing what is going on with Heritage and how Gonzales is growing in this direction, it is an opportunity that I just couldn't pass up," Woodfield told WBRZ.

Arceneaux hopes Heritage will make Gonzales a more desirable place.