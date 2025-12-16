Owners of Southern-affiliated apartments meet with law enforcement about safety amid WBRZ reports

BATON ROUGE — The owners of Cadence Apartments met with Baton Rouge law enforcement to address student safety at the Southern-affiliated apartment after multiple WBRZ reports about crimes at the complex.

Student Housing of America, a nonprofit organization that owns Cadence, met with East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore and the Baton Rouge Police Department on Monday to discuss the well-being of residents at the Cadence community.

"Cadence Apartments exists to serve students, and ensuring their safety is a shared responsibility,” Samuel Wiggins, Chief Executive Officer of Student Housing of America, said. “These meetings reflect a strong commitment by Student Housing of America, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Office to take meaningful action to create a safer living environment for students."

SHA said that it is committed to strengthening and increasing law enforcement presence, as well as integrating security technology and enhancing lighting and visibility throughout the property.

The meeting and commitment to safety come after WBRZ reports at least 58 crime incidents at the complex near Southern's campus.

SHA added that student accountability and responsible behavior will remain a focus as they continue to manage the property.

"Safety is strengthened when residents take responsibility for their actions and for one another,” Wiggins said. "We are committed to working with students, campus partners, and public safety officials to reinforce clear expectations and ensure Cadence remains a secure place to live."

SHA said that an active affiliation agreement is currently being considered by the Southern University Board. SHA said that this is intended to address recent safety concerns and help ensure the property houses only students. If approved, the agreement would increase coordination between Southern and Cadence and support enhanced safety initiatives.

"Our focus is on stability, safety, and trust," Wiggins concluded. "We remain committed to working with all stakeholders to reinforce Cadence Apartments as a place where students can live, learn, and thrive in a secure environment."