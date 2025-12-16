Latest Weather Blog
LSU CB Mansoor Delane named first-team All American by FBS coaches
BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was named a first-team All American by FBS head coaches, making it him named to three All-America teams thus far.
Delane was named a first-team All American by the AFCA All-America team, which originated in 1945, and is voted on by the FBS head coaches. Delane was also named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and on the Walter Camp All-American team.
In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs. He didn't allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction, according to LSU Athletics.
LSU Athletics also said this honor made Delane a consensus All-American, which requires a player to be named to at least three of five All-American teams. The last LSU player to be a consensus All-American was offensive tackle Will Campbell in 2024.
Trending News
The Sporting News and FWAA are set to announce their All-America teams in the coming days.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Big Mike's Sports Bar hosts give-back event for family of Denham Springs...
-
Boil water advisory lifted for Foxboro Drive, Foxboro Loop in Denham Springs,...
-
Tangipahoa inmate in jail for rape now faces escape charges after allegedly...
-
Border Patrol chief says New Orleans immigration crackdown has resulted in around...
-
Last of five men indicted on hazing charges connected to Caleb Wilson's...