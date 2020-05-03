Owner giving away rumored haunted house in Lafayette for free

LAFAYETTE - A four-bedroom house located in Lafayette could be yours for FREE!

There's a catch, though. According to local rumors, the house is haunted.

In a Facebook post from Sylvia McLain, co-owner of McLain Development, she claims her she purchased the home hoping to preserve history.

When McLain posted the ad for the humble abode, people flooded the comment section claiming the structure is haunted. Some residents from the Lafayette area refer to the place as "Amityville," a reference to a town in New York where a man shot and killed six members of his family.

Former resident Dawn Vallot DeClouet claims that her great-grandmother, Adele roams those halls, more specifically the kitchen.

In the Facebook comments Declouet wrote, "This is my family's house." "My grandparents, Joe and Lula Vallot built it and my Dad, Earl Vallot was raised here, said DeClouet in the comments."

According to Mirror, the family believes the ghost is Adele but says she is not a dangerous spirit. Adele is described to be 4ft 9in. and weighed about 100lbs. "She lived to be almost 90 and she was always digging in the pots, like when you have something on the stove and someone goes and looks in the pot and stirs it around. She was well-known for that, and so when we lived there, we used to hear her all the time jangling the pots when we had something on the stove. You could hear somebody picking up the lid but there was nobody in the kitchen," said DeClouet.

The home located on Verot School Rd. was built in the 20s and early 30s. The company is offering the residence to anyone who would be interested in moving it to another location for restoration. People in the comments claim the price to move the haunted house will supposedly cost $80,000.