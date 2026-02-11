79°
Iberville Parish Sheriff: Mother, child killed after crash along Sidney Road in Grosse Tete

53 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, February 11 2026 Feb 11, 2026 February 11, 2026 11:54 AM February 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE — A mother and her child were killed in a single-car crash in Grosse Tete on Tuesday, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ. 

The woman was driving the car with her child along Sidney Road around 2:30 p.m. when the car drove off the road and struck a tree. 

The pair were taken to the hospital but died while being treated for injuries sustained in the crash. 

