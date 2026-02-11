Gonzales Middle teacher, principal no longer employed after photo of student inside cabinet circulates

GONZALES — A principal and a teacher no longer work at Gonzales Middle School after a photo of a student inside an open cabinet circulated on social media.

An Ascension Parish Public Schools spokesperson told WBRZ on Wednesday that the photo was taken in November and that they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"Due to personnel and student privacy laws, details related to the investigation and any disciplinary actions are confidential," the spokesperson said in a statement. "However, we can confirm that Ascension Public Schools no longer employs those involved in this matter."

A woman who said she was the child's mother said that a teacher named "Coach Patrick" put her autistic son inside the cabinet.

A spokesperson said that a teacher by the name of Patrick Mahoney, Jr. is not employed by APSB.