East Baton Rouge Metro Council votes to put library tax on summer ballot

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted Wednesday evening to approve a library tax and put it on the June 27 ballot.

The proposal, if approved by voters in the summer, would continue a 9.5-mill property tax. It was approved by the Library Board of Control in December and introduced to the council in January.

Two councilmembers voted against the tax plan on Wednesday.

The approval comes after the failure of Edwards' THRIVE plan, which would have given a portion of the money to the city's budget. Under the new proposal, all of the tax revenue will stay with the Library Board of Control.