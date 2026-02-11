New Roads police chief resigns amid controversy, residents want answers

NEW ROADS - Following the former police chief's resignation on Tuesday, the New Roads Police Department remains without a chief, and residents say they're tired of the constant turnover.

Police Chief Louis Hamilton resigned amid controversy with officers in his department, and residents say it's unacceptable, and they want accountability.

Yancy Guerin says for years he's worked with the coroner's system and law enforcement, and he says law enforcement agencies need strong leadership.

"People have to be very careful when they go to the polls to vote, and they have to make sure that they vote for a qualified person who has a great background and can stand up in court on their behalf," Guerin said.

A source told the investigative unit that former Assistant Chief John Chambliss was in talks to return to the agency. Chambliss, who worked as Assistant Chief, resigned last week. While officials haven't provided a reason for the resignation, it came after a body-worn camera showed him shooting a man having a mental health crisis four times. However, sources say Chambliss' return has been held up.

Councilman Kurt Kellerman said he's tired of the department's drama and wants stable oversight. Only last week, Officer Quincy Lathers was arrested for selling drugs.

"Maybe we would have a public safety officer - something that would be a liaison between the sheriff's department and the mayor and the council," Kellerman said.

At this time, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is taking the lead on oversight.