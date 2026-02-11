Family, sheriff's office searching for runaway 17-year-old

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a 17-year-old who ran away from an East Baton Rouge Parish group home.

Shonnia Hamilton from Shreveport was being housed at the Youth Oasis Children's Shelter when she ran away on Friday night.

Family says Hamilton had been gone for hours before a notification was made by the group home to law enforcement.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for Hamilton, who suffers from epilepsy.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts can call (225) 389-5000.