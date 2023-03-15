66°
Overturned SUV left in roadway after crash on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE - A crash on Scenic Highway left an SUV overturned in the road Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Scenic Highway near the railroad tracks at Thomas Road. A white SUV was seen upside-down near the railing.
First responders were on the scene, but the severity of injuries, if any, was not immediately clear.
It is also not clear what caused the crash.
