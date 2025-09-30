89°
Latest Weather Blog
Overturned 18-wheeler on Lobdell Highway leaves all but one lane closed going southbound
PORT ALLEN — An 18-wheeler overturned on Lobdell Highway on Tuesday, closing southbound traffic near Commercial Drive down to one lane.
No injuries were reported from the crash, which was reported by West Baton Rouge Parish deputies around 10:30 a.m.
Motorists should expect delays in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Footage from Lee's Landing shows oil reaching 30 miles downriver from...
-
Republicans praise Landry's plans to deploy National Guard; Democratic congressman calls it...
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
2une In Previews: Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana hosting document...
-
State Police investigating after fatal shooting involving state trooper in Ascension Parish
Sports Video
-
LSU on their first bye week following loss to Ole Miss
-
College football national championship game returning to New Orleans after 2027 season,...
-
LSU, South Carolina set for Saturday night showdown on Oct. 11
-
Southern using their second bye week to clean up mistakes from 1-4...
-
Saints remain winless after falling to the Bills 31-19