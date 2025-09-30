89°
Overturned 18-wheeler on Lobdell Highway leaves all but one lane closed going southbound

2 hours 8 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, September 30 2025 Sep 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 10:59 AM September 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — An 18-wheeler overturned on Lobdell Highway on Tuesday, closing southbound traffic near Commercial Drive down to one lane. 

No injuries were reported from the crash, which was reported by West Baton Rouge Parish deputies around 10:30 a.m. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area. 

