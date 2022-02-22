72°
Latest Weather Blog
Overnight ramp closures planned along I-12 this week
BATON ROUGE - Some on-ramps and off-ramps along I-12 West will temporarily close this week while workers make road repairs.
The Department of Transportation and Development that westbound on-ramps and off-ramps at Millerville Road and O'Neal Lane will close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24.
Trending News
Traffic from Millerville and O’Neal will detour I-12 East to the Denham Springs exit, take LA 3002 northbound, and then merge to I-12 West.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downtown business owner impressed with influx from first Mardi Gras weekend
-
DOTD in first step of 5 phase I-10 widening project
-
BRPD waiting on equipment, police units caught up in supply chain issues
-
DOTD in first step of 5 phase I-10 widening project
-
Explosion reported at oil refinery in St. John Parish
Sports Video
-
Southeastern baseball wins in walk off fashion against SIUE
-
NIL deals changing the game for LSU baseball players
-
Glen Oak's head coach making big impacts on and off the hardwood
-
LSU's Rivers take leadership role to heart
-
Live Oak's Rayden Ingram trying to etch his name alongside his brothers...