Overnight ramp closures planned along I-12 this week

BATON ROUGE - Some on-ramps and off-ramps along I-12 West will temporarily close this week while workers make road repairs.

The Department of Transportation and Development that westbound on-ramps and off-ramps at Millerville Road and O'Neal Lane will close between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24.

Traffic from Millerville and O’Neal will detour I-12 East to the Denham Springs exit, take LA 3002 northbound, and then merge to I-12 West.