Overgrown property troubles neighbor, plans in the works

Friday, September 12 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - There is an overgrown property in a neighborhood off of Millerville Road that neighbors say is an eyesore. 

Gerry Bordelon contacted 2 On Your Side about the blight that she drives by every day in Country Ridge.

"I mean, it's just a mess," said Bordelon.

The front of the house near the corner of Winter Ridge Avenue and Deer Ridge Avenue is so overgrown that only parts of the roof are visible from the street. The doorknob on the front door is missing and the siding is rippling. A storage door in the carport is open. 

Bordelon says the person living in the house died in 2023. Since then, it has been a struggle to keep up. When the grass gets high, Bordelon calls the city. 

"When I report it to blight, the grass gets cut, but just here in the front," said Bordelon.

The rest of the property is overgrown, but change could be coming soon. The house was bought by a custom home builder in July. They said they plan to renovate the property and put it back on the market. 

Bordelon hopes that happens in a timely manner. Until that work starts, she said she will continue to keep an eye on the property and contact 311 when necessary.

