Over 240,000 outages in Louisiana as Hurricane Laura tears through Gulf South

BATON ROUGE - As Hurricane Laura continues to make her way into the Gulf South on Thursday morning, she brings with her damaging winds and rains that have caused at least two fatalities, one in Leesville and the other in Acadia Parish.

With over 240,000 power outages in Louisiana and some parts of the state completely inaccessible due to storm damage, citizens are bracing for even more damage as the storm continues.

Residents of the Capital City, though not bearing the brunt of the bad weather, haven't escaped the rain and wind. As of 11:30 a.m., Baton Rouge had over 5,000 power outages.

The rain and the wind in beginning to pick up in the Baton Rouge area. We are right now on Dalrymple Drive underneath interstate and you can hear the wind and the rain. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/ZNJdFjS6te — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) August 27, 2020

Some residents are dealing with storm damage. For example, a tree fell on a home in North Baton Rouge's Shelley Street, which is pictured below.

Around 9:40 a.m., flood warnings were issued for lower Livingston Parish and residents near the Amite River at Maurepas were alerted to possible flooding.

Meanwhile, over 88,000 outages have impacted Calcasieu Parish with reports of rains and winds causing severe damage in Lake Charles. Windows of skyscrapers and hotels have been blown out, roofs are demolished, and signs/billboards are shredded as winds as strong as 105 mph sweep through the area.

>Click here for images of the damage in Lake Charles and other parts of the state<

WBRZ's weather team is monitoring the situation throughout the morning and will continue to update viewers on weather conditions in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Watch updates live on Channel 2, WBRZ + and stay current by following the weather team on Twitter and Facebook.