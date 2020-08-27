80°
Videos, pictures shows damage in Lake Charles, other parts of La.
Hurricane Laura has made it inland and is causing heavy damage throughout Louisiana.
The two photos above show damage in Lake Charles.
A utility pole fell on top of a vehicle in Baton Rouge.
.@LouisianaGov says he got the report of the first fatality from Hurricane Laura in Louisiana. A 14 year old girl who died when a tree fell on her home. We do expect that there could be more fatalities.— Christina “MASK UP” Stephens (@CEStephens) August 27, 2020
