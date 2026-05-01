63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Prairieville Walmart Neighborhood Market reopens after four-week refurbishment

2 hours 41 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 10:46 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Prairieville along Airline Highway reopened with a fresh coat of paint on Friday. 

The refurbished location closed for four weeks as a rapid remodel was conducted, which store officials say will give community members a better shopping experience.

The new layout includes expanded aisles, new products, an updated pharmacy, enhanced lighting, updated digital signage and an improved pickup and delivery center. 

During the ribbon-cutting celebrating the 15047 Airline Highway store's reopening, Walmart presented local organizations with $4,000 in donations. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days