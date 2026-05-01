2une In Previews: TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly

BATON ROUGE — The TUFF Project's 12th annual Asthma Awareness Walk is this weekend in Brusly.

The walk is on Saturday and starts at Lukeville Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m.

Organizers visited 2une In on Friday to share more about the event.