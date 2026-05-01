Annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run returns to Blood River Landing

SPRINGFIELD — This weekend is the largest power boat run in the state, and it's happening in Livingston Parish.

The annual Tickfaw 200 Poker Run runs through Saturday and raises money for Tickfaw 200 Charities, which itself offers community services, funding and resources to the Livingston Parish community.

Boaters will ride through the Tickfaw River starting at Blood River Landing, with badges being able to be punched starting at noon each day.

For attendees, bands will perform live music at the Fun House each night.

The three-day event started on Thursday.

Learn more about the event here.