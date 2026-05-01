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St. Mary Parish deputies arrest man accused of stabbing person in head, face in Jeanerette park
JEANERETTE — A 56-year-old man accused of attempted murder following a stabbing at a Jeanerette park has been arrested by St. Mary Parish deputies.
According to deputies, Earl Charles was developed as a suspect after the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office was notified by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office about the stabbing on Thursday.
A man had lacerations to the head and neck after the stabbing, deputies noted.
Shortly after this, Charles was taken into custody and booked on attempted second-degree murder charges. His bond was not immediately set.
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