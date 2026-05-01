Deputies search for truck reportedly seen dragging dog along roadway

FRANKLINTON — Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating after a truck was seen dragging a dog on Thursday on Seven Mile Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the truck was seen dragging the dog around 3:40 p.m. along Seven Mile Road headed north to La. 436.

Deputies ask that the public be on the lookout for a silver Toyota Tacoma.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-839-3434.