Pineville man cited after deer carcass was found near Chinese restaurant dumpster

PINEVILLE — A Pineville man was cited for illegally possessing a deer that was struck by a car after a deer carcass was found near the dumpster behind a Chinese restaurant.

Jiang Hua Zheng, 44, was cited on April 26 for possessing an illegally taken deer.

Zheng's citation came after the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries was notified of someone cleaning a deer behind the China Queen restaurant off of Cottingham Expressway in Pineville on April 21. After agents arrived at the restaurant, they found several containers of deer meat, as well as a deer hide and remaining deer parts in a box near a dumpster.

During its own investigation, the Pineville Police Department learned that the animal carcass was being stored, with it allegedly intended to be served to customers inside the restaurant.

Agents later learned the deer was hit by a car. It is illegal to possess a deer that was hit by a vehicle unless the proper authorities are notified, agents added. Zheng did not do this, LDWF added.

Zheng's citation carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail.