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Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department issues warning about loose cow in Woodville

1 hour 29 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 7:19 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

WOODVILLE, Miss. - The Wilkinson County Sheriff's Department issued a caution about a loose cow or bull reported in Woodville.

Officials said to drive with caution on Ford Creek Road near the Scott property.

"The animal is currently unaccounted for and may have wandered into nearby pastures," deputies said.

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Anyone with information should contact officials at 601-888-3511.

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