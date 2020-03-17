Out of work? Start the state assistance process here

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Workforce Commission has made information available for people who are out of work amid business closures because of COVID-19.

Click HERE for an overall explanation by the state.

Click HERE to begin the application for employment assistance.

Click HERE to sign up to be contacted by the state.

Click HERE for a memo from the Workforce Commission to workers about assistance.

Click HERE for for details about the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program

Some people may be eligible for $247.

The Claim Center hotline is: 866-783-5567. Hours were extended from 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The state said it has more than $1 billion in its trust fund and may have benefits on-hand for every employee for more than a year.

Baton Rouge business officials said it was their understanding any business with hourly workers who are temporarily not working may apply for unemployment insurance.

Bars, casinos, gyms and theaters were under orders to close. Restaurants are only open to serve to-go orders. Numerous stores have also announced closures. See closure report here.

Separately, a national association for bartenders provided assistance information online; It's posted HERE.

When wide-spread closures were announced amid the growing virus situation, area business associations reported there were more than 1,600 restaurants and bars in the Baton Rouge area with about 29,800 employees. The businesses reported $583 million in earnings in 2019 and paid nearly $110 million in taxes.

Calls for unemployment assistance have skyrocketed: Last week, first-week claims totaled 1,698. By lunchtime Tuesday, 3,600 people had already called for help. Nearly 2,000 people called Monday.

Get the latest information about COVID-19 cases in Louisiana HERE.