Our Lady of the Lake in need of blood donations
BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake says it is in urgent need of blood donors to replenish its supply.
OLOL is urging the community to donate blood due to a shortage in supplies. Even though all blood types are welcomed, types B-, B+ and O+ are especially needed.
According to OLOL, more than 60 percent of the blood supply in the entire community is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by them.
To donate blood the hospital is asking all to schedule in advance to practice social distancing. Donors should wear face masks.
Call (225) 765-8843 to schedule an appointment.
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center
Contact: (225) 765-8843
Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center
Located in Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Blvd. in Gonzales, LA.
Contact: (225) 743-2405
Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
For more information about blood donations and to see upcoming mobile blood drives, visit https://ololrmc.com/ways-to-give/blood-donor-center/.
OLOL is still collecting convalescent plasma from those who recovered from COVID-19. Those who have fully recovered from the virus have antibodies in their blood that can be transferred via plasma to those who have severe forms of the COVID-19 illness. The antibodies will provide the ill with immunity support to help them fight off the virus. Plasma donations can also be made at Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center locations. To see if you are the right candidate, you must complete a survey at https://is.gd/OLOL_Convalescent_Plasma.