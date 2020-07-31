Our Lady of the Lake in need of blood donations

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake says it is in urgent need of blood donors to replenish its supply.

OLOL is urging the community to donate blood due to a shortage in supplies. Even though all blood types are welcomed, types B-, B+ and O+ are especially needed.

According to OLOL, more than 60 percent of the blood supply in the entire community is recruited, collected, tested and distributed by them.

To donate blood the hospital is asking all to schedule in advance to practice social distancing. Donors should wear face masks.

Call (225) 765-8843 to schedule an appointment.

You can donate at these two locations:

Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center

Contact: (225) 765-8843

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center

Located in Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Blvd. in Gonzales, LA.

Contact: (225) 743-2405

Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

For more information about blood donations and to see upcoming mobile blood drives, visit https://ololrmc.com/ways-to-give/blood-donor-center/.