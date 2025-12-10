40°
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital hosts annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony

1 hour 29 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, December 09 2025 Dec 9, 2025 December 09, 2025 11:12 PM December 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital hosted their annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Tuesday evening.

The event included activities and holiday cheer with an inflatable snow globe, goats, miniature horses, food and even Mr. Claus himself.

