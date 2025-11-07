66°
Latest Weather Blog
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church holds 5th annual 'Music on the Mount'
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church hosted its fifth annual "Music on the Mount" event on Saturday.
Members of the community came together for some live music, games and more family-friendly fun.
Trending News
Organizers said the event serves as a great way to keep the community connected.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
KOK Wings offering free meals to college students, families affected by SNAP...
-
Man who fatally shot another man on Gus Young Avenue takes plea...
-
LDWF agents cite two people for hunting deer with 'illegal methods,' during...
-
Veterans celebrated at luncheon in Baker
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern