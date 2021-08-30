OU-Tulane game moved to Norman

NEW ORLEANS - The Tulane football game against Oklahoma has been moved from New Orleans to Norman, Oklahoma.

OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. said Tulane will remain the home team and will receive all the net proceeds from ticket sales.

The game is set for noon on Saturday, Sept. 4, the same day LSU will travel and play UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The LSU football team headed to California Saturday in anticipation of Hurricane Ida's landfall.

According to ESPN.com, Tulane relocated the Green Wave to Birmingham, Alabama for practice before traveling to Oklahoma.