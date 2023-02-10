Oscar Lozada convicted of killing his wife more than a decade after her disappearance

BATON ROUGE - Just hours after listening to a lengthy recording where Oscar Lozada admitted to killing his wife, a jury has found him guilty of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

An hours-long recording where Lozada admits to strangling his wife before dismembering her body and disposing of the remains was played for jurors Friday as the high-profile murder trial came to a head.

Sylviane disappeared in 2011, and Lozada left the country with their young daughter soon after, fleeing to Venezuela. Lozada stayed out the reach of U.S. law enforcement for years until he was tracked to Mexico in 2018. He was taken into custody by Mexican law enforcement and handed off to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies at the border.

Sylviane's body was never found, but detectives believe Lozada put her remains in plastic containers and dumped them somewhere.

Their daughter, now a teenager, was safely removed from Lozada's custody at the time of his arrest and is now back with her mother's family.

Lozada is scheduled for sentencing on April 3.