Ordinance to help convicted criminals get hired passed through Metro Council

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - After deferring the Fair Chance Ordinance two weeks ago, the ordinance passed through the Metro Council by 7-5.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome sent the following statement Wednesday evening: 

Individuals who have criminal backgrounds should not automatically be disqualified from employment opportunities, but instead given a fair chance to be considered based on their skills, qualifications, and potential. By providing individuals with a pathway to employment and business, we can reduce recidivism rates, strengthen our economy, and promote equity and justice in our community.

By embracing Fair Chance Hiring policies, we are creating a more just and equitable society while sending a clear message that we value diversity, inclusivity, second chances and opportunity for all in Baton Rouge. Fair Chance Hiring is an important step in that direction.

