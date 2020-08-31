81°
OneRepublic cancels halftime show scheduled during LSU-Florida
BATON ROUGE - Pop rock band, OneRepublic, has cancelled their halftime show scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 in Tiger Stadium, according to the LSU Athletic Department Tuesday.
The department said the show promoter, College Live, was unable to abide by the contractual terms, forcing cancellation of the show that was going to place in conjunction with LSU's Golden Band from Tigerland. The halftime performance was scheduled to take place during next Saturday's LSU home game against the Florida Gators.
LSU Athletics says the cancellation has no impact on the Aloe Blacc show with the LSU band during halftime of the Arkansas-LSU game on Nov. 14. The university is considering scheduling another halftime show for a future game in Tiger Stadium.
