One victim injured after early-morning shooting Monday

2 hours 20 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022 Oct 24, 2022 October 24, 2022 4:42 AM October 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning that left one victim injured. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a shooting on Wyoming Street. 

One person was reportedly injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.

